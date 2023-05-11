His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, described Emirates Airlines as representing the spirit of Dubai, noting its exceptional achievements after one of the worst global crises in the global aviation sector.

His Highness said in his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”: Emirates Airlines announced its annual financial results… profits of 10.9 billion dirhams… revenues of 119.8 billion dirhams… passengers 43 million passengers… and 102 thousand employees… the most profitable year ever after One of the worst global crises that the global aviation sector has experienced in the last 3 years.

Emirates Airlines represents the spirit of Dubai.