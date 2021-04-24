His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said that the real goal of education, culture and knowledge is to build a human personality whose main concern is to remain in humanity’s presence, not alive.

His Highness said in a tweet on Twitter: “# Life has taught me that the true goal of education, culture and knowledge is to build a human personality. A personality that does not differentiate between a person based on race, religion or sect. A person whose brother does not oppress a person and does not harm him .. A personality close to The pain of human beings is to relieve them … a person whose concern is to remain human, not alive





