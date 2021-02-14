His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai today chaired a cabinet meeting, at its inception, the historic achievement of the UAE with the arrival of the Hope probe to Mars, considering it an achievement that we are starting with the next fifty in the UAE through a project that was able to reach with ambitions Al-Arab Science for new stations, according to a tweet His Highness published on his account on the social networking site Twitter.

His Highness said another tweet: “During our meeting today, we approved the start of the face print experiment in some private sector services to verify the personal identity of individuals instead of submitting a lot of papers to verify personal data … an experience led by the Ministry of Interior, and in the event of its success, it will be circulated … to facilitate the lives of customers.” .

He added, “We have also approved the formation of a team to automate government work through remote communication applications … headed by the Minister of State for Digital Economy, Artificial Intelligence and Remote Work Applications … the future of government work will be different in the coming decades.”

His Highness said in another tweet: “Today we reconstituted the board of directors of the Etihad Train headed by Sheikh Dhiab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan … a national project that will have a permanent development imprint … and a work team that we know will accomplish the mission with full capacity.





