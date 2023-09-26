His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, affirmed that “Dubai will remain an incubator, university, and city for Arab media professionals.”

His Highness added in a blog post on the “X” platform: Today we welcomed the guests of the Arab Media Forum in its twenty-first year… and we celebrated the winners of the Arab Journalism Award…

Dubai will remain an incubator, university, and city for Arab media professionals… and a platform for the future of content industry in the region.