His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, stressed that the research and development sector is one of the most important vital sectors that the country surrounds with all care and attention, and works to create the necessary incentives and a suitable environment that ensures the growth and prosperity of its institutions, due to the qualitative value of this sector as a fundamental pillar of sustainable development and the creative economy, and an important lever for improving the performance and capabilities of various sectors, which confirms its value as a very important means for shaping the features of the future.

This came during His Highness’s visit to the advanced Himalaya Research Centre, affiliated with the global Himalaya Wellness Company, in Dubai Science Park, part of the TECOM Group, which is concerned with innovating and developing natural healthcare products and products made from herbs and nutritional supplements. His Highness listened to the centre’s leaders explaining the research it is carrying out, which focuses on innovating medical formulations using the latest technological means, and expanding the scope of their production in innovation operations laboratories, with the centre’s modern technical capabilities and potential, which it employs in producing nutritional supplements that enhance the basic functions of the human body.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also viewed the facilities and components of the global centre, which is built on an area of ​​55,000 square feet. Through this centre, a wide range of products are being created, most of which are exported to more than 100 countries around the world from Dubai, in line with the Dubai Research and Development Programme, and which enhances the private sector’s participation in developing the capabilities of the healthcare sector in Dubai.

His Highness praised the research work carried out by the Centre, which aims to serve humanity and ensure its health. He wished its founders and its team of researchers success in their mission, stressing that Dubai will always remain a destination that supports creativity in all its forms and manifestations, including scientific creativity, and a platform from which efforts to achieve excellence in various fields, including science, research and development, are launched, so that Dubai will always remain a beacon of hope for a better future for humanity.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was accompanied during the visit by the Director General of the Dubai Development Authority and Chairman of TECOM Group, Malek Sultan Al Malek, and a number of senior officials.

Himalaya Wellness is a well-established global company specializing in natural products and preparations. It was founded in 1930 and has more than 500 products under its name, distributed in more than 100 countries around the world.

Dubai Science Park is one of the specialised business parks of TECOM Group, which also includes Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai Design District and Dubai Industrial City.

Vice President of the State:

Research and development is a vital sector that the UAE surrounds with all care and attention as a pillar of sustainable development.

Dubai will remain a platform from which efforts to achieve excellence are launched, and a beacon of hope for a better future for humanity.