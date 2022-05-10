Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, visited the Arabian Travel Market 2022.

His Highness said, through his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”, “During my tour today in the Arabian Travel Market 2022 … in which 1,500 parties from 158 countries participate. The exhibitions are returning.. Tourism is recovering.. Real estate is rising.. Investment is accelerating.. Export is up.” to new levels.

His Highness added, “Life returns to Dubai, thank God… and Dubai leads the return of life to the world.”



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

