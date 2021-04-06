His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, announced the launch of the Al Quoz Creative District.

His Highness wrote on Twitter, “Dubai today launched the“ Al Quoz Creative District ”… a new destination to be added to its smart, artistic and cultural cities to achieve our goal that we have announced to turn it into a global capital for the creative economy.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum added, “The zone was launched today by Hamdan bin Mohammed and will be supervised by Latifa bint Mohammed .. and we will all follow its rapid development soon … and Dubai’s creativity will not stop.”