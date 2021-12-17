Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, said: “What we have accomplished… we have plans and aspirations, and we launched them after a thorough study.” His Highness added: “Our motto, which was (Dubai is the city of the world), will become Dubai is the world.”

This came in a video published by His Highness on “Instagram” yesterday, under the hashtag “#Leadership Flashes”, in which His Highness shares with his followers some of his life and leadership experiences.

His Highness stated in the video: “There are those who believe that what we have achieved are dreams that could not be imagined, and I say: What we have accomplished… aspirations we planned for, and launched after a thorough study… I tell them: Our motto was (Dubai is the city of the world). It will become (Dubai is the world).”