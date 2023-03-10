His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, affirmed that Dubai is “the cleanest city in the world, according to the Global Cities Strength Index issued by the Mori Memorial Organization in Japan for the last 3 years.

He said in a post on his Twitter account: Dubai is the cleanest city in the world, according to the Global Cities Strength Index issued by the Mori Memorial Organization in Japan for the last 3 years.

He added, “Cleanliness is a civilization… Cleanliness is a culture… Cleanliness is part of faith… Dubai is the safest city in the world… the cleanest in the world… and the most beautiful, God willing… to keep it safe, stable and prosperous.”