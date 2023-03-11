His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, affirmed that Dubai is the cleanest city in the world, according to the Global Cities Strength Index, issued by the Mori Memorial Organization in Japan for the last three years.

His Highness called for preserving it, so that it remains safe, stable and prosperous.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said, through his personal account on Twitter: “Dubai is the cleanest city in the world, according to the Global Cities Strength Index, issued by the Mori Memorial Organization in Japan for the last 3 years. Cleanliness is a civilization..cleanliness is a culture..cleanliness is part of faith..Dubai is the safest city in the world..and the cleanest in the world..and the most beautiful, God willing..to keep it safe, stable and prosperous.