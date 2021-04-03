His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, confirmed today, Saturday, that Dubai is the capital of the creative economy in the region and the world.

His Highness wrote, in a tweet on his official account on “Twitter”: “Dubai is the capital of the creative economy” in the region and the world … a strategic program that we launched today to double the number of creative companies in the fields of content, design and culture from 8,000 to 15,000 companies within five years. The number of creative people from 70 thousand in Dubai currently to 150 thousand.

His Highness added: “We have creative complexes in design, content, culture, arts, etc. .. We will launch others .. We have a goal to raise the contribution of this sector from 2.6 to 5% of our gross domestic product. The UAE is a global economic capital … and creativity is part of our economy … and part of it. The quality of our life … and a major driver for the future of our country.