His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, affirmed that the UAE and Dubai have unique visions and a specific road map, through which they will complete their development path for the next decade, with a focus on the social, economic, investment and development aspects. We read the future well, monitor global changes, and keep pace with its positive opportunities quickly… And all of this international influence that you see about the UAE and its global reputation as a tool for construction and positive change, we put it in the interest of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him. Peoples and human happiness in all parts of the earth.

This came during a meeting with His Highness, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed. Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Supreme Chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Dubai World Trade Center Authority, and Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Member of the Dubai Council, and Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, at Zabeel Palace, Chairman of the Board of Directors of HSBC Banking Group Sir Mark Tucker, and a group of notables from the country, heads and directors of departments, bodies and institutions, women leaders, a number of investors and businessmen, and members of the Federal National Council, Within the framework of His Highness’s weekly council.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, during the meeting, “The UAE has established solid foundations for an inspiring development process, with an exemplary partnership between the government and private sectors,” stressing that His Highness is setting an example in ensuring the best possible conditions for the prosperity of the business community, whether businessmen. Within the country or from investors from different parts of the world, to adopt the best ones, and to serve development efforts that seek to achieve benefit for all.”

His Highness added: “In Dubai, we have established a supportive environment for business, based on openness, flexibility, and transparency, in accordance with regulatory rules that are subject to continuous evaluation and review. Dubai is ahead of the times, a global economic partner, and an attractive and influential center for future creative sectors. We also believe in the role of the business community in achieving The development goals that have been approved for the next stage… We are also keen to ensure the best conditions and capabilities that support the growth of our partners’ businesses.”

His Highness pointed out that Dubai is synonymous with creativity and innovation, a symbol of prosperity and sustainable development, and a model for advanced digital cities that are keen on the happiness of citizens, residents and visitors, and the achievements and successes that the emirate has achieved over the past decades are the product of a comprehensive work system and national competencies that love challenge and achievement.

His Highness also noted the continued work to strengthen the infrastructure, in a way that supports the future of comprehensive development in Dubai, in light of the significant growth rates witnessed by the emirate with its growing position as a major center for investment in the region, a pivotal link for global trade lines, and a preferred tourist destination for visitors from around the world. .

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum chatted with the audience, to listen to ideas, visions and proposals that would contribute to advancing development and modernization efforts within various sectors. The meeting also touched on a number of topics related to the overall sustainable development process in Dubai, the achievements it is witnessing, the impact of cooperation between the government and private sectors in implementing the goals of the strategic plans set for the next decade, and ways to strengthen this partnership, which has long been a model to be emulated, and in a way that serves the interest of the nation and the citizen. .

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum met, at Zabeel Palace, with Sir Mark Tucker, Chairman of the Board of Directors of HSBC Banking Group, one of the largest banking and financial services groups in the world, on the sidelines of His Highness’s weekly council at Zabeel Palace.

During the meeting, His Highness stressed Dubai’s keenness to build bridges of cooperation and partnership with global financial and investment institutions, paving the way for creating a new future full of opportunities for the financial and banking sector at the regional level, praising His Highness for the capabilities that Dubai offers to the business community, most notably the highly reliable infrastructure and legislation. Keeping pace with rapid global changes, allowing companies and financial groups to expand the scope of their business and discover new horizons for growth and success in a rapidly developing and developing market.

The meeting discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two sides, in light of the great interest that Dubai gives to the financial sector, the attractiveness it provides to the global financial and business community, and the Dubai government’s keenness to strengthen cooperation with major international financial institutions, within the framework of a partnership based on mutual trust.

The meeting also discussed the group’s overall work and the quality services it provides to the region, based on its regional headquarters in Dubai, which represents the starting point for HSBC’s business at the regional level, and the group’s expansion plans in the Middle East region during the next stage, and how to benefit from the many opportunities associated with the growth that it brings. Dubai achieves it as a main base for financial and banking services, and a major center for business, as HSBC Bank has been present in Dubai for 76 years, and is considered the largest foreign bank in the Emirates, and provides its services to more than 40 million people in more than 62 countries around the world, and its net profits in the Emirates reached… One billion dollars during the year 2023, and it employs 590 Emirati citizens.

Lecture from the desert to space

During the weekly council, His Highness also witnessed a lecture presented by Emirati astronaut Mohammed Al Mulla, entitled “From the Desert to Space,” which touched on the UAE’s story with space, this story that history wrote, with the dream of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless him. He was blessed, who believed in the abilities of the people of the Emirates and Arabs to achieve miracles, and is still remembered for receiving a delegation from the US Space Agency (NASA) in 1974, after the historic “Apollo” mission that carried man to the surface of the moon. This meeting witnessed many important messages that… It reflected the vision and ambition of Zayed, to achieve qualitative achievements in the field of space, worthy of the status of the Emirates and the Arabs.

Al-Mulla said during the lecture: “With our arrival to Mars, the UAE fulfilled a promise it made to itself half a century ago, to become a member of the big club in the world of space… and our space project is not just a strategic vision for the future, but rather living proof of what the will can do in The present and future of nations.

dedication

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, also received the book “Seventy Years with Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid… The Autobiography”, as a gift from Sheikh Hilal bin Diab bin Hilal Al Nahyan, along with His brothers Sheikh Sultan bin Dhiyab bin Hilal Al Nahyan and Sheikh Khalifa bin Dhiyab bin Hilal Al Nahyan, during their attendance at the weekly meeting of His Highness at Zabeel Palace.

