His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, affirmed that Dubai is continuing to achieve leadership in various sectors, including the travel and air transport sector, as Dubai has capabilities that confirm its position as a pivotal meeting point for travel movement around the world and reflect its pivotal role in linking the countries of the world and facilitating the movement of individuals and goods alike, making it an effective partner in enhancing travel and aviation capabilities around the world. His Highness stressed the importance of continuing to work on enhancing and developing the technical readiness of Dubai airports’ infrastructure and raising the efficiency of services provided to customers and travelers across all air ports of the emirate, which contributes to consolidating Dubai’s global leadership in the field of air transport and keeping pace with the expected future growth in demand for travel.





This came during the visit His Highness made today (Saturday) to the building.

Passengers Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport, accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, where His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was briefed on the progress of work in the facilities and departments of Terminal 3 at the airport. His Highness also inspected the stages of completing travel procedures for passengers arriving and departing through the airport. His Highness witnessed first-hand how daily work is conducted in all departments of the airport. His Highness was also reassured about the facilities provided by the relevant authorities at the airport for departing and arriving passengers.





His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “Dubai International Airport is a civilized facade that reflects our aspirations for the future. We are constantly working to improve the experience of passengers through the airport and provide the highest levels of excellence in terms of infrastructure, services and advanced technologies to ensure the comfort and safety of passengers. We thank all the teams working at the airport for their distinguished efforts, which reflect our vision to make Dubai a preferred destination for travelers from all over the world according to the highest international standards. Dubai’s future vision is based on excellence and leadership in all fields, and Dubai International Airport is an essential part of this ambitious vision. We will continue to work to ensure achieving more

Successes and achievements in this vital sector.





His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum directed to continue facilitating and expediting the completion of travelers’ procedures, especially with the beginning of the summer season and the increase in travel activity, as well as the continuous growth in the number of travelers through the airport, in order to ensure the comfort of travelers of different nationalities, as well as to ensure a comfortable and safe travel experience for travelers to various destinations around the world. His Highness also directed to continue working to maintain the highest standards of excellence, so that Dubai is always in the lead, providing everything that inspires for the comfort of people, and for Dubai to always be the best city to live and work in the world.





His Highness expressed his appreciation for the development witnessed by Terminal 3 of the airport, with all its facilities, departments and equipment, which confirms Dubai’s position as a pivotal meeting point for travel around the world, and consolidates its reputation in the field of serving international travelers, through the quality services it provides, which contribute to raising the quality of services provided to travelers at the global level, and which reflects the leading global position that Dubai International Airport has reached, and its leadership of the world’s airports in terms of the number of international travelers for several consecutive years.

His Highness was accompanied on the visit by His Excellency Lieutenant General Talal Humaid Belhoul, Head of the State Security Department in Dubai, His Excellency Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, and a number of senior officials.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum stressed that the outstanding performance of Dubai International Airport and its continued record growth in the number of international passengers reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and his continuous directives to maintain Dubai International Airport’s position as a leading global travel hub and achieve the highest levels of excellence in providing high-end services to travelers around the world, and to create new standards of quality in the aviation and travel sector around the world, which enables it to maintain the achievements and successes it has achieved over the past years, and reflects the ambitious goals included in the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy and make it one of the top 3 economic cities in the world.





Dubai International Airport has achieved a new exceptional achievement, achieving the best quarterly performance in its history this year. This achievement confirms the airport’s position as a leading global aviation hub, and its pivotal role in driving…

The wheel of economic growth in the Emirate of Dubai, and strengthening its position as a global tourist destination, as Dubai International Airport witnessed a significant increase in the number of passengers during the first quarter of this year, as the number of passengers reached 23 million passengers, an increase of 8.4% compared to the same period last year.