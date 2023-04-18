His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, provided assets and cash amounts worth 250 million dirhams in support of the one billion meal endowment.

In a post on his official Twitter account, His Highness announced that the campaign, which was launched at the beginning of the holy month, had achieved an amount of one billion and 750 million dirhams, with the participation of more than 180,000 people.

His Highness said: Our thanks and appreciation to all those who contributed to this ongoing charity for the people of the Emirates… Ramadan in the Emirates is beautiful with goodness… and beautiful with good people… and beautiful with the values ​​of goodness established by the Zayed of Good… The endowment is a good year… that guarantees the sustainability of goodness and reward… and its door will remain. open, God willing