Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, approved the results of the evaluation of the federal services centers (star rating) for 124 channels that provide their government services through ministries’ buildings, call centers, or digital services.

His Highness said in his official account on the “X” platform: “Today we approved the results of the evaluation of the federal service centers (star rating) for 124 channels that provide their government services through ministries’ buildings, call centers, or digital services… The best 6 centers came in a 6-star rating, distributed among… The Emirates Authority for Identity and Citizenship and the Ministry of Interior… with Al Dhafra Center excelling in the Western Region and achieving a leap in its performance in just one year, moving from a four-star rating to a six-star rating.”

His Highness continued, saying: “In the list of the worst centers was the service center at Kalba Hospital, where we decided to replace its director and ask the Director General of the Emirates Health Foundation to be present at the hospital during the next month to improve and develop the services provided to the public…

The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure service center in Ras Al Khaimah was also among the worst service centres… Based on these results, we decided to grant a 60-day period to improve services in the poorly performing centres… and to review the employment contracts of the officials of these centers after the expiry of the deadline if they do not improve towards their termination. or modify it.

His Highness stressed that: “Distinguished government service in the UAE is a right of the people that we will not tolerate… Interacting with the public in a positive way through service channels is a basic duty of every government official.”