His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, said through his account on the “X” platform: “Today we approved the results of the evaluation of the Federal Services Centers (star rating) for 124 channels that provide government services. Through the buildings of ministries, call centers, or digital services… the best 6 centers came in a 6-star rating distributed between the Emirates Identity and Citizenship Authority and the Ministry of Interior… with Al Dhafra Center excelling in the Western Region and achieving a leap in its performance within just one year to move from the four rating Stars for six star rating. The service center at Kalba Hospital was on the list of worst centers, as we decided to replace its director and ask the Director General of the Emirates Health Foundation to be present at the hospital during the next month to improve and develop the services provided to the public… The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure service center in Ras Al Khaimah was also among the worst service centers. … We decided, based on these results, to grant a period of 60 days to improve services in the centers with poor performance… and to review the employment contracts of the officials of these centers after the expiration of the period in the event that they do not improve towards terminating or amending them. Distinctive government service in the UAE is a right of the people that we will not tolerate… Interacting with the public in a positive way through service channels is a basic duty of every government official.”