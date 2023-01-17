His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, received yesterday the President of the friendly Republic of Korea, Yoon Seok Yul, on his first state visit since assuming his presidential duties.

His Highness said in a tweet on “Twitter”, yesterday: “I met the country’s guest, His Excellency the Korean President Yoon Seok Yol.. Our relations with them are exemplary in space, in cooperation in the transfer of knowledge. In energy, we built the largest nuclear plant in the world. In trade, we are their first Arab partner. We will support the 26 new agreements signed to reach unprecedented levels of strategic cooperation.”

His Highness welcomed the Korean President and the accompanying delegation, during the meeting, which took place at His Highness’s palace in Zabeel, during which they reviewed the strategic relations that bring together the two friendly countries and peoples and their continuous development over the past decades, and ways to enhance cooperation opportunities and develop it to broader horizons, in addition to reviewing the most important regional and international developments and issues. of common interest.

During the meeting, the agreement was confirmed on the need to continue joint work to push the UAE-Korea relations to higher levels in various fields, including the investment, trade, economic, scientific, cultural and advanced technology sectors, in addition to renewable energy, space exploration, and other vital fields.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum expressed his aspiration that the visit of the Korean President to the UAE constitute a starting point for advancing the strategic partnership within the tracks of joint action, in a way that raises the level of close relations between the two friendly countries.

For his part, the President of the Republic of Korea expressed his happiness at visiting the UAE, and the decades-old relations between the two countries that have grown and developed within a framework of mutual understanding and respect, and the convergence of visions on most regional and international issues of common concern.

He also expressed his aspiration for the strategic relations between the Republic of Korea and the UAE to witness further progress and prosperity during the next stage, and the keenness of the two countries to develop ways of cooperation to the highest levels to include various strategic fields, in light of the energies, experiences and capabilities that the two countries possess that enable them to achieve the aspirations of the two peoples. friends towards the future.

Mohammed bin Rashid affirms the depth of brotherly relations between the UAE and the Sultanate of Oman

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, received yesterday, at his palace in Zabeel, Sheikh Khalid bin Hilal Al Ma’awali, Chairman of the Shura Council in the sisterly Sultanate of Oman, as part of his working visit to the country. .

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum welcomed the Chairman of the Omani Shura Council, emphasizing the depth of the distinguished fraternal relations that link the UAE with the Sultanate of Oman, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and his brother, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan. Oman, and in light of the common desire to develop cooperation between them in all fields, in a way that contributes to the realization of the interests of the two countries and their two brotherly peoples, and serves to strengthen the foundations of security, stability and prosperity in the region and the world.

For his part, Sheikh Khalid bin Hilal Al-Ma’wali, Speaker of the Shura Council, conveyed the greetings of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of Oman, to the leadership, government and people of the United Arab Emirates, praising the historical ties and established fraternal relations between the Sultanate of Oman and the UAE, which were strengthened through Long decades, and embodied in various aspects of cultural, social and economic cooperation between the two countries.