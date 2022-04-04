Dubai (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, received His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs. Their Highnesses exchanged congratulations on the blessed month of Ramadan, praying to God, the Blessed and Exalted, to bring it back to the people and state of the UAE under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, with goodness, Yemen and blessings.

During the meeting, conversations were exchanged on a number of topics related to the overall development and development process in the UAE, in order to ensure a decent life and happiness for members of society, and to enhance the UAE’s position and competitiveness in the world.