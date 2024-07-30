His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, received His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Court, and His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed that improving the quality of life of citizens and making it the best in the world represents the primary goal of all plans, programmes and directions of the UAE government. His Highness praised the efforts of various ministries and government agencies in providing the highest levels of performance and efficiency.

His Highness said: “Improving the quality of government services and making them the best in the world is a major upcoming priority.”

His Highness called for doubling efforts and energies to accelerate the achievement of targets, especially in national priority files, most notably housing for citizens, Emiratisation, and continuing to improve education outcomes to be at the level of the future development ambitions of the UAE. His Highness said: “Doubling efforts and unifying energies to accelerate the achievement of targets in all national sectors.”

The meeting discussed a number of issues and topics related to government work and continuous development plans in this field, as well as the latest developments in various government initiatives and projects that support the rapid development efforts witnessed by the UAE.

Their Highnesses discussed the ongoing efforts of the UAE government to improve the quality of life of citizens, enhance the services provided to them, and provide the necessary support to various segments of Emirati society in various fields and sectors.

