His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, received today at the Union House in Dubai, His Excellency Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior of the sisterly State of Kuwait, as part of his official visit to the country.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum welcomed His Excellency Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al Sabah and the accompanying delegation at the beginning of the meeting, during which they reviewed the overall bilateral relations within the framework of the strategic partnership between the two countries, and ways to develop and advance them in light of the continuous progress they are witnessing within various paths of cooperation, which were strengthened by the signing of a number of memoranda of understanding and executive programmes within a number of vital development sectors, in the context of the fifth session of the meetings of the Joint Higher Committee between the two countries, which was held in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, which was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed that the prosperity and great development characterizing the UAE-Kuwaiti relations did not start yesterday, but rather are the fruit of strong fraternal ties that have brought the two countries together for a long time, and whose foundations were consolidated by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, his brother Sheikh Sabah Al Salem Al Sabah, and his brother Sheikh Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah, may God bless their souls.

His Highness the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai pointed out that the blessed development journey that the UAE and Kuwait are pursuing hand in hand, and the deep social, cultural and historical ties that unite them, will continue to grow and become stronger and more solid day after day, with the vision and leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and his brother His Highness Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, in light of the consensus of visions and identical viewpoints on the importance of finding all alternatives and components that ensure the achievement of the common interests of the two countries and the two brotherly peoples.

His Highness expressed his sincere wishes for the sisterly State of Kuwait and its generous people for more glory, advancement and prosperity under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, stressing his full appreciation for the pivotal and influential roles played by the State of Kuwait at the regional and global levels, given its qualitative weight and prestigious position that enjoys all respect and appreciation at all levels in the Gulf, Arab and international arenas.

During the meeting, the prospects for bilateral cooperation at all political, economic and cultural levels were reviewed, and it is hoped that it will achieve further success and distinction in the near and long term, especially with regard to trade exchange between the two countries, supported by the exceptional results achieved last year, as well as in terms of tourism exchange in light of the attractive elements enjoyed by the UAE and Kuwait, while stressing the importance of involving the private sector and opening the way for investment to explore new paths through which the opportunities for both sides can be maximized in comprehensive and sustainable development that keeps pace with the great ambitions of the two countries and ensures a better future for the Emirati and Kuwaiti peoples. The two sides also discussed the future of joint Gulf work and the importance of cooperation between the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and pushing it forward within its various paths in a way that contributes to enhancing the region’s opportunities for development and expanding the horizons of progress for all the Council countries, in a partnership in which roles are integrated and efforts are combined for a better tomorrow for all. The meeting discussed the most important and prominent developments on the regional and international arenas, and a number of issues and topics of common interest, most notably the situation in the Middle East, and ways to overcome the challenges facing the region in a manner that ensures the spread and consolidation of the elements of security and stability, and contributes to establishing the foundations of comprehensive and just peace.

The meeting was attended by Lt. General HH Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and a number of senior officials.