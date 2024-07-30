His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, met today at the Shindagha Majlis in Dubai with His Excellency Gabriel Boric Font, President of the Republic of Chile. During the meeting, they discussed various aspects of cooperation, especially economic, trade and development cooperation between the UAE and Chile, which serve the priorities of sustainable development and prosperity in both countries, thus enhancing the visions of both countries for sustainable development and prosperity for their peoples..

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum welcomed the President of Chile and his accompanying delegation, expressing the UAE’s keenness to develop friendly relations and cooperation with Chile in all commercial, investment and development fields, in a way that serves the aspirations of the two countries for the future and contributes to achieving their common interests. During the meeting, His Highness stressed the importance of enhancing cooperation between world governments, which will bring goodness, prosperity and progress to all peoples, and will positively reflect on the development and economic landscape at the international level..

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed that the visit of the Chilean President to the UAE, which witnessed the signing of cooperation agreements and memoranda of understanding, including the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the two countries, paves the way for launching a new phase and a promising qualitative leap in the path of bilateral relations, as well as stimulating trade and investment flows, and benefiting from investment and trade opportunities available in the two markets, by using the strategic location of the two countries as a gateway to enter neighboring regional markets at a time when the UAE is strengthening its trade and investment relations with Latin American countries..

The meeting, which was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, touched on a number of regional and global topics of interest to both countries in terms of shared ambition towards key global issues such as climate action and sustainability, in addition to enhancing multilateral international action and consolidating the foundations of stability, cooperation and development worldwide, in a way that ensures mutual prosperity..

The meeting was also attended by Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; His Excellency Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; His Excellency Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai; His Excellency Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of the Dubai Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation; His Excellency Mohammed Ali Rashid Lootah, Director General of Dubai Chambers; and His Excellency Mohammed Saeed Al Neyadi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Chile..

For his part, His Excellency the President of the Republic of Chile praised the great development witnessed by the UAE in all fields and sectors, expressing his appreciation for the efforts of the UAE in consolidating the values ​​of cooperation and integration between countries. He also expressed his country’s aspiration to strengthen its relations with the UAE in various fields and at all levels. His Excellency expressed his hope to enhance joint efforts between the UAE and the Republic of Chile to support economic cooperation between the two countries and increase the volume of trade and investment exchange..

The meeting was attended from the Chilean side by His Excellency Alberto Van Klaveren, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Chile; His Excellency Nicolás Grau, Minister of Economy and Tourism Development; Her Excellency Jessica López, Minister of Public Works; His Excellency Aysén Etcheverry, Minister of Science, Technology, Knowledge and Innovation; and His Excellency Patricio Diaz, Ambassador of the Republic of Chile to the UAE..

The establishment of UAE-Chilean diplomatic relations dates back to 1978, while Chile opened a trade office in Dubai in 2006, while it opened its embassy in Abu Dhabi in April 2009, and in June 2011 the United Arab Emirates opened its embassy in Santiago..