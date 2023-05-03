His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, directed to provide all forms of support to the Sudanese brothers in the UAE, whose flights and travel to their country were suspended due to the exceptional emergency events in Sudan.

His Highness directed the immediate start of providing support and following up on all the affairs of the stranded brothers in the UAE, ensuring the provision and meeting the necessary needs for them, whether in housing, necessary health care and other life matters, and working with all the competent authorities to ensure their safe return to the Republic of Sudan at a later time.