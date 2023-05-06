His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, directed to provide support to the Sudanese brothers stranded in the country.

And the Dubai government media office wrote, on its official account on Twitter, “In implementation of the directives of Mohammed bin Rashid to provide support to the Sudanese brothers stranded in the country due to the conditions in Sudan, the Islamic Affairs Department and the Mohammed bin Rashid Foundation for Charitable Activities announced their cooperation in developing an integrated plan to provide support and care.” necessary for the stranded and their families.

