His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, directed yesterday to give priority in government contracts to Majid Al Futtaim companies.

His Highness noted Majid Al Futtaim’s announcement to create and develop 3,000 new job opportunities for Emirati citizens wishing to build their career path in the private sector over the next five years.

His Highness thanked Majid Al Futtaim, noting the role of his company towards its community, describing it as a “partner in the nation”.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said in a tweet on Twitter:

“Brother Majid Al Futtaim announced the creation of 3,000 jobs for citizens. He has our thanks and appreciation. There are partner companies in the homeland, and companies that only want to take from the homeland. We directed the government to give Majid Al Futtaim companies priority and priority in government contracts.”

As part of its contribution to the Nafees program, which was recently launched by the UAE government, Majid Al Futtaim, which specializes in shopping malls, integrated communities, retail and entertainment in the Middle East, Africa and Asia, announced its commitment and participation in implementing a series of initiatives focused on developing Professional advancement for national cadres.

In line with the objectives of the Nafees program, which calls on public and private sector institutions to contribute practically to the long-term strengthening and development of the national workforce, the company confirmed its intention to expand the scope of its program to develop and attract Emirati talent, with the aim of providing more professional opportunities for the country’s citizens across its multiple sectors in the field. The UAE and abroad, by creating and developing 3,000 new job opportunities for Emirati citizens.

This initiative by Majid Al Futtaim aims to overcome obstacles and motivate more citizens of the country to work in the private sector, in line with the Emiratisation plans and programs in the UAE and enhance the company’s leadership in its endeavors to implement the objectives of the Nafees program during the next five years.

The partnership with the “Nafis” program is a critical step for private sector institutions to enhance their contribution to supporting the “50 projects” at the level of the UAE.

The Emirati workforce at Majid Al Futtaim currently represents about 3% of the total 13,700 employees affiliated with it in the UAE. Citizens wishing to join the company can submit their applications on the initiative’s website www.majidalfuttaim.com/ar/explore-jobs#nafis-programme 3%.

Alain Bejjani, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Holding, said: “The UAE is full of promising and ambitious young people in all fields.

The responsibility to support and develop the skills of this generation of future builders rests with all of us, especially the private sector institutions, where there are many opportunities for growth and exchange of experiences.” He added that “Emiratization initiatives, which aim to increase the involvement of the Emirati workforce in the public and private sectors, have achieved impressive results over recent years. The government program (Nafis) will contribute to attracting the largest number of Emirati youth and raise Emiratisation rates in private sector institutions.

“We are committed to supporting this mission in the next five years,” Bejjani added, stressing that “the company’s Emiratisation program is a high priority, a competitive advantage, and an integral part of our long-term success.”

Majid Al Futtaim’s commitment to developing local talent in the UAE has resulted in the appointment of some of the best Emirati talent to many leadership positions within its 18 malls in the UAE.

In addition to its specialized talent development programs that ensure continuous learning opportunities, the company’s human capital strategy focuses on recruiting, developing and promoting new local talent from the emerging generations.

Training for Employment

The management development program for graduates, affiliated to Majid Al Futtaim, under the name “Tomohi”, revolves around a methodology that includes training with the aim of employment, especially for Emirati graduates who are taking their first steps to launch their careers.

Through these and other initiatives, the company is able to continue investing in the communities in which it is located.

By working closely with the Nafes program partners, including the Emirati Competitiveness Council, Majid Al Futtaim will launch several programs aimed at attracting UAE nationals to work in the private sector.

These include providing training opportunities and educational curricula to build specialized expertise in a number of areas, including customer experience, data collection and analysis, in addition to on-the-job training, direct training and career advice.

