His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, directed the Ministry of Community Development to transfer all families affected by rain and torrential rain in the eastern regions of the country to temporary shelter sites, in cooperation with local authorities, in addition to reserving nearby hotels to accommodate all affected families and families who It lives in areas that may pose a danger to its residents during the heavy rains.

Mohammed bin Rashid directs the Ministry of the Interior to mobilize emergency teams to support rescue operations in Fujairah and the eastern regions

Mohammed bin Rashid directs the transfer of all families affected by the rain in the eastern regions to temporary shelter sites

The Council of Ministers directs the federal authorities in the affected areas to keep their non-essential employees working remotely for Thursday and Friday

The Council of Ministers directs the formation of an urgent committee to limit the damages of the floods



