His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, directed the provision of urgent aid to the Palestinian brothers in the amount of 50 million dirhams, through the global initiatives of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in light of the difficult humanitarian conditions that the brothers are going through. Palestinians.

This support comes within the framework of the UAE’s fraternal stances and its authentic approach towards supporting brothers in various circumstances and extending a helping hand to them, which is one of the constants of the UAE.