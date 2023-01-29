His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, directed the naming of the “City of Hind” on the Al Minhad area and its environs.

The city includes 4 areas with an area of ​​83.9 square kilometers, and serves the main road axes of Emirates Road, Dubai-Al Ain Road, and Jebel Ali-Lehbab Street, “Hind City”, which also includes areas for citizens’ housing.