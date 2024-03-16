His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, directed the inclusion of Nakheel and Meydan under the umbrella of Dubai Holding to form a global economic entity, with a diversified portfolio in the sectors of technology, media, hospitality, real estate, retail, and others, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group.

His Highness said on his account on the Bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

His Highness stressed, “The goal is to create a more financially efficient entity that owns assets worth hundreds of billions and includes global expertise in various sectors with which we can compete regionally and globally, achieve our national goals, and support us in achieving Dubai Economic Vision 2033.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum added, “All the best to the work team in the new mission… and we are optimistic about a coming stage in which we double our growth, compete with our ambitions, and achieve our economic vision for our people.”