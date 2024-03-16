His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, may God protect him, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, directed the inclusion of both Nakheel and Meydan under the umbrella of the Dubai Holding Group, headed by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al. Maktoum, and the abolition of both the boards of directors of the two companies, to form a huge economic entity within “Dubai Holding”, with a very diverse portfolio of vital economic activities, closely linked to the industry of the future, such as technology, media, and diversified investments, which qualifies to reach broader horizons of success in all areas. those sectors.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “In a new phase of consolidating and enhancing the momentum of our economic growth, we have directed the inclusion of Nakheel and Meydan under the umbrella of Dubai Holding to form a global economic entity with a diversified portfolio in the technology sectors. And media, hospitality, real estate, retail, and others, under the leadership of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum.”

His Highness added: “The goal is to create a more financially efficient entity that owns assets worth hundreds of billions, and includes global expertise in various sectors, with which we can compete regionally and globally, achieve our national goals, and support us in achieving Dubai’s D33 Economic Agenda.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “All the best to the work team in the new mission… and we are optimistic about a coming stage in which we double our growth, compete with our ambitions, and achieve our economic vision for our people.”

In addition, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said, in a blog post on his account on the “X” platform: “Based on the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai is beginning to write a new chapter to consolidate its economic growth.”

His Highness added: “Including the two companies (Nakheel) and (Meydan) under the umbrella of (Dubai Holding) will contribute to enhancing financial efficiency and creating a greater global impact.” His Highness pointed out that “through its diverse portfolio that extends across various sectors, (Dubai Holding) distinguishes itself.” “It is well placed to enhance its competitiveness at the regional and global levels, and also contribute to achieving the goals of Dubai Economic Vision 2033.”

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed said: “I am honored to lead this new mission, and I am optimistic about the promising future of our country.”

The step supports enhancing growth levels through a unified vision, which aims to build on the gains achieved, and seeks to bring Dubai to better levels within various indicators of global economic competitiveness.

It is noteworthy that, since its establishment in 2004, Dubai Holding has continued to achieve continuous positive progress in consolidating the foundations of an economy based on knowledge and innovation, through institutions with a name and reputation on the global level, including: “Jumeirah Group” and “Dubai Properties”, in addition to To the “Tecom Group”, which includes 10 specialized economic complexes.

Mohamed Ben Rached:

. Our goal is to establish a more financially efficient entity that owns hundreds of billions in assets and includes global expertise in various sectors with which we can compete regionally and globally.

. We are optimistic about a coming stage in which we double our growth, compete with our ambitions, and achieve our economic vision for our people.

Ahmed bin Saeed:

. With the vision of Mohammed bin Rashid, Dubai is beginning to write a new chapter to consolidate its economic growth.