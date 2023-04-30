His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, directed the formation of a board of trustees for the “Endowment of a Billion Meals” initiative, which falls under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, with the aim of managing and ensuring the development of the assets of the largest endowment project to feed Food, the sustainability of goodness and giving, and achieving the highest periodic returns on its assets.

His Highness said: “The formation of a board of trustees for (Endowment of a Billion Meals) is an essential step towards implementing the strategic objectives of the endowment project, reaching the widest possible segment of the less fortunate, and providing a food safety net for tens of millions around the world.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum added: “The Board of Trustees will work to develop and take care of the endowed money and draw up plans to achieve an investment return on the endowment assets and thoughtful spending on establishing sustainable facilities to feed food .. Our goal is to continue the good for many years to come .. Our initiatives are continuing and the future will be full of goodness.”

Governance framework

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, in cooperation with a company specialized in this field, has prepared an integrated governance framework to ensure the continuity of the endowment.

The “Stop a Billion Meals” initiative, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him” in conjunction with the holy month of Ramadan, aims to mobilize the largest local, regional and international effort to contribute to activating sustainable programs to combat hunger. and eliminate it in an institutional setting.

The Board of Trustees is chaired by His Excellency Mohammed Al Gergawi, Secretary General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, in addition to 8 members, who are Hisham Abdullah Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Emirates NBD Group and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Emirates Islamic Bank. Dr. Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Haddad, Chief Mufti, Director of the Ifta Department at the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, His Excellency Fadel Al-Ali, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Financial Services Authority, and His Excellency Saeed Al-Atar Al-Dhanhani, Assistant Secretary-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, His Excellency Ali Muhammad Al Mutawa, Secretary General of the Awqaf Foundation and the Management of Minors’ Funds in Dubai, Dr. Muhammad Suhail Al Muhairi, CEO and Managing Director of Dar Al Ber Society, His Excellency Ali Ahmed Al Obaidli, Executive Director of the Engineering Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Dr. Abdul Rahman Al Sharif, Director of General “Al-Sharif Advocates and Legal Consultants”.

Duties of the Board of Trustees

The Board of Trustees of the “Endowment of a Billion Meals” undertakes the development of the endowment’s assets and the care of the endowed money in a manner that achieves the survival of its substance and the perpetuation of its benefit, and ensures the sustainability of goodness and giving, and opens up development horizons for charitable work that benefit the targeted groups.

One of the council’s tasks is to achieve the highest periodic returns on endowment assets, by focusing on feasible sectors that are compatible with the nature of economic development, through a contemporary perspective that is compatible with Islamic law, which contributes to providing permanent sources of financing to be spent on all charitable destinations for the benefit of the most needy communities.

The Board of Trustees is also responsible for formulating a contemporary investment strategy to obtain the highest possible returns, supervising and reviewing investment policies and ensuring compliance with specific mechanisms, in addition to analyzing cash requirements and cash flow.

The Board of Trustees specializes in studying and analyzing investment risks and reducing the exposure of endowment funds to a high degree of risk, by studying the feasibility of possible investments, choosing the investment field that secures the best return and the highest rent while reducing the endowment’s exposure to risks and taking into account the diversity of investment fields that are compatible with the provisions of the endowment, as well as operating funds Endowment in accordance with relevant laws and regulations.

The Board of Trustees of the “Endowment of a Billion Meals” will coordinate with official agencies, the private sector, international organizations and charities concerned with combating hunger around the world, and work to establish sustainable field institutions to feed food, in addition to using the proceeds in nutrition programs in the less fortunate communities around the world, depending on Information provided by the various relevant institutions and bodies in the target countries, which lists the segments most in need, in a way that ensures the optimal achievement of the endowment’s objectives.

The Board of Trustees will also set specific mechanisms and regulations in accordance with international best practices to open a new door of giving and giving to individuals, institutions, companies, businessmen and personalities known for their humanitarian work to achieve significant increases in the volume of donations and contributions.

The Board of Trustees may form specialized sub-committees to support and support it in performing its duties to enhance the humanitarian impact of the endowment to include the largest number of disadvantaged groups in many countries of the world.

Establishing a culture of endowment

The “Endowment of a Billion Meals” campaign contributes to the consolidation of the endowment culture in Emirati society, following the example of the noble Prophet’s Sunnah and the Islamic faith, and as a well-established heritage and human and cultural development resource, which is saved for future generations and ensures their sustainability through endowment projects that support various development and community plans and projects.

The endowment project aims to revive the endowment year with its sustainable development concept, and to contribute to the global efforts to completely eradicate hunger as one of the most important goals of sustainable development, in addition to contributing to other humanitarian and charitable projects approved by the Board of Trustees so that the base of charitable and humanitarian work is expanded to include a greater number of segments. need.

The endowment represents a qualitative initiative that contributes to the consolidation of the values ​​of solidarity and solidarity in their broadest and most comprehensive sense, as the endowment allows all members of society to contribute to endowment charitable works, for the benefit of individuals and society.

This endowment opens the door wide for everyone who wants to do good and earn reward and reward, as the endowment represents an ongoing charity, and a closeness whose reward is renewed with the passage of days and the succession of time, as it is one of the most beloved deeds to God Almighty, and the generality of the Qur’anic verses urge spending and charity, such as the Almighty saying: “You will not obtain it.” Righteousness until you spend of what you love, and what you spend of nothing, for God is All-Knowing of it.” As the Messenger of God – may God’s prayers and peace be upon him – said: “When the son of Adam dies, his deeds cease except from three: ongoing charity, beneficial knowledge, or a righteous son who prays for him.” .

The “Stop a Billion Meals” campaign, which falls under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, provides a sustainable approach to promoting aspects of charitable and humanitarian work emanating from the UAE to provide relief to the less fortunate and those suffering from the challenge of hunger and malnutrition. The campaign also contributes to providing a network Food security for the most needy communities is a translation of the meanings of compassion and benevolence in the holy month of Ramadan, and an embodiment of the values ​​of giving, solidarity, interdependence and extending a helping hand to all without discrimination, which are well-established in the UAE society with all its sects and various components.