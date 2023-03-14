His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, directed the establishment of the “Sheikha Latifa bint Hamdan Cardiac Catheterization Unit” within the Magdi Yacoub International Heart Center in Cairo, in order to provide free treatment services and cardiac catheterization surgeries for children and less fortunate patients. From different parts of the Arab world, as well as training doctors and surgeons in this delicate medical specialty.

The “Sheikha Latifa bint Hamdan Catheterization Unit” will be fully equipped to provide advanced treatment services around the clock and provide its services for free. The unit will also include the latest operating room equipment that relies on applications of medical technology and robotic surgery to perform 9,000 catheters for children and patients from various Arab countries.

Upon completion of its construction, which is expected in early 2024, the unit will start training and qualifying surgeons and physicians specializing in the field of surgeries, heart diseases and related health conditions, so that 1,500 physicians and surgeons will graduate from its training programs annually, contributing to meeting the urgent need in the Arab region for this specialization, especially as diseases Cardiovascular disease is one of the main causes of death in the Arab world, according to the World Health Organization.

The “Sheikha Latifa bint Hamdan Catheterization Unit” will be ideally located within the “Magdi Yacoub International Heart Center” in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, the largest charitable heart hospital in the Arab world, both on the logistical level to receive children and patients from all Arab countries, or on the technical level. Being located within the Magdi Yacoub International Heart Center, which specializes in treating patients with cardiovascular diseases, especially children.

Bridge the gap

The “Sheikha Latifa bint Hamdan Catheterization Unit” will contribute to bridging a wide gap in health care options, treatments and advanced surgical interventions that are not available to large segments of patients, especially children.

Improving health care that includes everyone

The center supports advanced health care solutions in the Arab world, and contributes to the preparation of skilled and qualified medical personnel in cardiac specialties, research and technologies, in a way that raises health care efficiency indicators in the Arab world, and enhances its coverage of wider societal and age groups, especially in the field of heart disease.

humanitarian contribution

The international surgeon, Sir Magdi Yacoub, thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for his continuous support for the Magdi Yacoub International Heart Center. To provide health care services at the highest level for patients with heart and blood vessels, noting the contributions of His Highness on the Arab and international levels, and their many positive effects within various vital sectors, including the health sector.

Dr. Magdi Yaqoub confirmed that the generous gesture of His Highness to support the establishment of the new center in Cairo will have a great impact in providing the best health care services to thousands of patients annually, in addition to the role of the center in educating medical staff to contribute to the treatment of patients’ hearts, and bringing happiness to the souls of their families.

Millions of deaths annually due to heart diseases

The World Health Organization indicates that cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death in the world, resulting in the death of about 17.9 million people each year, primarily cardiovascular disorders such as coronary heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, and rheumatic heart disease. Heart attacks and strokes account for more than four-fifths of deaths from cardiovascular diseases, and a third of those deaths are among individuals under the age of 70.