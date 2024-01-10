His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, directed the allocation of a fund worth 150 million dirhams to support content creators and establish a permanent headquarters for influencers that works to support their skills and abilities throughout the year, stressing the importance of the role of the industry. Content in conveying the UAE’s story to the world.
