His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, directed the immediate start of allocating 8,500 housing units for citizens in the fifth Yalayis district, with an area of ​​120 million square feet.

The directive of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to start immediately allocating the new package of land, reflects His Highness’s keenness to make citizens happy, improve their quality of life, provide them with a decent life, and enhance their social stability within the citizen housing program launched by His Highness.

The planning of the fifth Al Yalayis district included several options for residential units, including residential plots, single villas, double villas, and villas with the “townhouse” system, to meet the needs of families and provide them with a sustainable living experience within a pioneering model that enhances the quality of life, and provides a number of new services and facilities in accordance with the principle of “the city of twenty.” minutes”, such as shops, a sports club, bicycle paths, and others. The concept of the “20-minute city” focuses on developing integrated service centers throughout Dubai, so that the basic needs of the population are provided in a period not exceeding 20 minutes or less on foot or using bicycles and flexible means of transportation.

The scheme provides green paths with a length of 10 km to encourage the practice of sports, especially walking, in addition to gardens, green spaces and recreational areas estimated at more than 11 million square feet, in addition to a vegetation belt of trees with a length of 17 km surrounding the area, and various facilities and services and spaces that provide investment opportunities for the people of area, as well as transportation services.

The plan also included the elements of the residential “Al-Fareej” and combined them with international best practices to achieve a new model that reflects the local culture in a modern style and achieves a distinctive lifestyle.

The process of allocating residential lands starts today as a first stage, and includes citizens who have obtained the approvals of the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment. Citizens can, through the “Emarati” platform on the “Dubai Now” smart application, choose the land sites that suit them, while giving priority to members of the same family to live in the same area.

