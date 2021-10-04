Mohammed bin Rashid directs the adoption of October 29 of each year as a programming day



His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, directed the adoption of October 29 of each year as a programming day under the slogan “The Emirates is programming”, according to the official account of the Dubai Government Media Office on Twitter.

The office added, “This day coincides with the inauguration of His Highness the first e-government in the region and the Arab world twenty years ago, on October 29, 2001.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, “Programming is a catalyst for economy, innovation and future development, a pillar of technological and scientific excellence, and a bridge to cross into the future… With human languages, our societies communicate, and through programming we communicate with the future.”

His Highness’ directive to adopt a programming day is part of the steps in support of the goals of the “National Program for Programmers”, which includes a package of national initiatives to develop talents, experiences and projects in the field of programming, in addition to training and attracting 100,000 programmers and establishing 1,000 major digital companies within 5 years.

Source: Al Ittihad – Abu Dhabi