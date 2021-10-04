His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, directed the adoption of October 29 of each year as a programming day bearing the slogan “The Emirates is Programming”, which coincides with the inauguration of His Highness the first e-government in the region and the Arab world 20 years ago, on 29 October 2001.

The UAE Programming Day celebrates the most important achievements in the fields of programming and computer science, and successful initiatives in attracting and building a new generation of programmers, on a national occasion that confirms the completion of the process of development and comprehensive digital transformation, and enhances the efforts of the National Program for Programmers and its initiatives aimed at motivating individuals and programmers in the UAE and providing them with new opportunities to learn and work, in a manner that translates the directions of the UAE in the Fifty Principles Document.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed that “Programming is a catalyst for economy, innovation and future development, a pillar of technological and scientific excellence, and a bridge to cross into the future. In human languages, our societies communicate, and through programming we communicate with the future. New horizons for our country and our region.

His Highness said: “20 years ago, we launched the first e-government in the region, which formed the nucleus of our vision to build the best government in the world. It develops the best models and enables change makers to implement their ideas. We want to consolidate this day in the memory of generations.. and encourage them to participate in creating a future. UAE”.

His Highness added that “Coding Day is an Emirati platform that brings together innovators and programmers and enhances the awareness of society in various groups and ages of our national and international achievements in the fields of computer science, and involves them in developing new initiatives… We believe that real change begins with the community and continues in partnership with it to achieve the impossible.”

His Highness called on entities and individuals to celebrate distinguished talents and minds in the fields of programming, which over the past years have been able to enhance the government’s work, have had a positive impact on people’s lives, and have contributed to the consolidation of the UAE’s position as a global center for programming and an incubator for innovative and digital companies.

The UAE Programming Day aims to enhance future values ​​and skills related to programming and artificial intelligence technology, and to provide qualitative opportunities for future generations. programming field.

This initiative translates the future directions of the UAE contained in the document of the ten principles of the new fifty, which focuses on investing in human capital, developing education, attracting talent, retaining specialists, and continuous building of skills, in addition to working to enhance the digital, technical and scientific excellence of the country, which contributes to its consolidation. The global capital of the future.

The “Emirates Programming” Day seeks to shed light on the achievements of the UAE in the areas of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, programming, and the adoption of the uses of artificial intelligence technology, in addition to developing areas of programming and its practical applications, to enhance the UAE’s position as an attractive destination for programmers and empower talent.

It is worth noting that the UAE has achieved advanced positions in a number of indicators at the global and regional levels, as it topped the e-government index and e-participation according to the Global Competitiveness Report and the Global Innovation Index, to be the first regionally, first in the Arab world and eighth globally in the smart services index issued by the United Nations in 2020, It is also among the best countries in the world in digital government transformation, according to the “Maturity Index of Governmental Technologies” in 2020, in the most important sub-indicators: the maturity of government technologies and the adoption of digital transformation in the government sector.

Enhance programming skills

The directive of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to adopt a programming day, is among the steps in support of the objectives of the “National Program for Programmers”, which was announced by His Highness last July, and includes a package of national initiatives to develop talent, expertise and projects in the field of programming, in addition to training and attracting 100 Thousand programmers and create 1,000 major digital companies in five years.

Supporting the digital transformation process

The UAE has a rich record of achievements in the field of applying new concepts, adopting initiatives and innovating solutions, practices and tools that consolidate its digital and technical superiority. And all its institutions to a government that relies on information technology to complete transactions. In May 2013, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced the launch of a new phase of government development through the “Smart Government” project, and the start of implementing the steps required to transform the “e-government” into a government that members of society can benefit from its services through smart phones 24 Hours a day, seven days a week.





