Mohammed bin Rashid directs the naming of the “City of Hind” on the Al-Minhad area and its vicinity. The city includes 4 areas with an area of ​​​​83.9 km, and serves the main road axes of Emirates Road, Dubai-Al-Ain Street, and Jebel Ali-Lehbab Street, “Hind City”, which also includes areas for housing citizens.

— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 29, 2023