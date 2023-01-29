His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, may God protect him, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, directed the naming of the “City of Hind” on the Al Minhad area and its environs.
The city includes 4 areas: “Hind 1”, “Hind 2”, “Hind 3”, and “Hind 4”, with an area of 839 km2, and serving the main road axes of Emirates Road, Dubai-Al Ain Street, and Jebel Ali Street. – Lehbab, “Hind City” and the city includes housing areas for citizens in the Emirate of Dubai.
Mohammed bin Rashid directs the naming of the “City of Hind” on the Al-Minhad area and its vicinity. The city includes 4 areas with an area of 83.9 km, and serves the main road axes of Emirates Road, Dubai-Al-Ain Street, and Jebel Ali-Lehbab Street, “Hind City”, which also includes areas for housing citizens.
— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 29, 2023
#Mohammed #bin #Rashid #directs #City #Hind #AlMinhad #area #environs
Leave a Reply