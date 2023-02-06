His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum affirmed that the United Arab Emirates is ready to provide relief to the brother and friend, and is ready to support the Syrian brothers in facing the great calamity that befell them, indicating that the UAE will stand by the Syrian people, and will continue to extend a helping hand to the brothers and sisters until they overcome this emergency ordeal. An expression of its noble human values.

The most affected groups in Syria will benefit from the support, which will be provided in the form of ration parcels through the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives”, many of whose areas were affected at dawn on Monday by the repercussions of the earthquake that claimed the lives of dozens of the Syrian people.