His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai – may God protect him – directed all Dubai Police rescue and ambulance teams to quickly provide all types of assistance required to their colleagues from the rescue teams in brotherly Morocco and extend a helping hand to the brothers in rescuing the victims of the earthquake that struck. Different cities in brotherly Morocco at dawn today.

His Highness also directed the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives Foundation and all its affiliated charitable institutions to quickly provide all types of relief required for those affected and to begin preparing an air bridge to ship relief, food and shelter materials to help contain the effects of the earthquake and alleviate the suffering of our brothers in brotherly Morocco.