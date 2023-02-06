His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, confirmed today, Monday, that all work teams have been directed to follow up the effects of the earthquake and coordinate with the two brotherly countries to provide all kinds of aid to our brothers in Syria and Turkey.
This came during his chairmanship today, Monday, of a cabinet meeting at Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi.
His Highness said through his official account on Twitter: “In accordance with the directives of my brother, the President of the State, may God protect him.. All work teams have been instructed to follow up the effects of the earthquake and coordinate with the two brotherly countries to provide all kinds of aid to our brothers in Syria and Turkey.. We ask God to protect them from all harm.” And avoid them all harm ».
His Highness added: “At the beginning, we expressed our sincere condolences to the brotherly Syrian people and the brotherly Turkish people for the victims of the devastating earthquake that the two countries were subjected to.. asking God Almighty to comfort their affliction and inspire them patience and solace.”
