His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, received in his council at the Zabeel Palace in Dubai yesterday, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai. And His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, gathered a gathering of the country’s dignitaries, heads and directors of departments, bodies, institutions and businessmen.

During the meeting, His Highness was keen to engage with the audience on a number of issues related to the comprehensive and sustainable development process in Dubai and cooperation between the government and private sectors in implementing the great visions and aspirations of the UAE and the Emirate.

Dubai, and ways to strengthen this partnership, which has always been a role model in the optimal use of resources, energies and capabilities enjoyed by the two sides in advancing the development and modernization processes that do not stop and aim primarily at serving the nation and achieving the interest of the citizen, noting His Highness the continuous work to provide the requirements for a decent life For the resident and visitor of a country that upholds the values ​​of giving, cooperation and coexistence.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum listened during the meeting, which was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Supreme President of the Emirates Airlines Group, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, to the attendees’ ideas on many issues related to society, both in terms of government services provided, which are constantly subject to development to ensure the highest levels of efficiency, speed and accuracy of performance, and the laws and legislation that are enacted in order to prepare The conditions that support the various economic activities and that guarantee the investor, whether local or global, the safe and stable environment necessary for the success and growth of business. This has strengthened the confidence of the global investment community, which has found in Dubai the ideal destination and the preferred partner with whom they can work within a common path aimed at success and excellence.

His Highness affirmed his welcome to all opinions and ideas that would support the comprehensive development process and consolidate the pillars of constructive partnership between the government and private sectors. Focusing on it during the coming period, the most important of which is preparing new generations of future entrepreneurs, and enabling young people to develop their businesses by transferring the experiences of the pioneering generation of Emirati businessmen who participated in an ample share in writing Dubai’s success story with their successes in many vital economic sectors, in parallel with The efforts exerted in the field of scientific and knowledge preparation for a new generation of brilliant minds in various future sectors, noting His Highness the responsibility of the youth of the country in preserving its gains and dedicating its successes to ensuring the pioneering position of the Emirates during the next fifty years.

His Highness expressed his appreciation for every effort and thought that contributes to supporting the UAE’s march and strengthening its path towards the desired future, and provides real added value that serves society and benefits its members, and in all fields, stressing that the success of the UAE as a unique development model enabled it, during five decades, to achieve achievements It has gained the appreciation of the world. It relied in a large part on the strong partnership between the government and private sectors, based on taking into account common interests and the conscious employment of energies and potentials on scientific bases that take into account the surrounding regional and global conditions and variables, and within a framework of sufficient flexibility to deal efficiently with its repercussions.