Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” witnessed the swearing-in of the new ministers in the UAE government.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” said through his official account on the “X” platform: Today, along with my brother, the President of the State, may God protect him, I witnessed the swearing-in of the new ministers in the UAE government.”

His Highness added: “Development and renewal are continuing in the UAE government… and the movement of our government is accelerating, thank God, to keep pace with developments and changes and achieve the aspirations of the people of the Union.”