His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, affirmed that the health sector represents one of the most important sectors that give Dubai and the UAE top priority to develop and advance its capabilities, in order to be among the best in the world, in line with With ambitious development plans that place human well-being and happiness as a strategic goal, all potentials are harnessed to achieve it.
His Highness pointed to the UAE’s continuation in its supportive approach to every creative thought and every contribution that has a positive impact within the various vital fields that serve people wherever they are and help improve the quality of their lives, including the field of health care by gathering expertise, talents and leading institutions in the world, so that the UAE will always be The axis from which creative ideas and solutions emerge that confirm its position as an effective and influential center in the field of health care that not only serves the needs of the people of the Emirates, but puts its capabilities and capabilities at the service of the peoples of the region and the world.
This came during the inauguration of His Highness, accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, of the Arab Health Exhibition 2023, the event that constitutes the largest gathering of health care technology and products companies in the Middle East and North Africa region, at the Dubai World Trade Center, With the participation of more than 3,000 exhibiting companies from more than 70 countries, to showcase the latest developments in the world in the field of health care, as the event is expected to attract, during its four days, more than 51,000 professionals in the field.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, during a tour that included a number of international and local pavilions participating in the exhibition held under the slogan “Innovation and Sustainability in Health Care”, was briefed on the accompanying activities, including 9 conferences for continuing medical education, in the presence of more than 300 experts. To shed light on the most important issues related to the field of health care and the development it is witnessing, with the aim of developing solutions and treatments that contribute to achieving the best levels of health.
His Highness, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, was keen to stop at a number of international pavilions to see the advanced products, technologies, and diagnostic and therapeutic solutions they offer. Which serves to provide high-resolution and clear x-ray images, as the company presents through the exhibition its latest innovation, which is the “NAEOTOM Alpha” system, the latest in the world in the field of computed tomography, which comes as a culmination of decades of research in medical imaging technology. It represents a quantum leap in this field, relying on quantum computing.
His Highness also visited the stand of the “Philips” company, the world’s leading company in the field of health technology, where he listened to an explanation about the “electronic intensive care unit”, which is one of the remote clinical care programs, and consists of a specialized central clinical care team that supports the team in the patient’s room. In addition to the ability to manage many sites of intensive care units, which serves to save the lives of hundreds of patients at one time, using artificial intelligence techniques and remote video communication.
During the tour at the Arab Health Exhibition, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stopped at the platform of the “GE Health Care” company, where His Highness and his entourage listened to an explanation about the innovative technical solutions offered by the global company that contribute to developing the efficiency of diagnostic processes through analysis Data and the use of artificial intelligence software. The explanation also dealt with the new system that the global company is launching for the first time from Dubai for high-resolution radiography using artificial intelligence technologies, in addition to a group of pioneering digital health solutions dedicated to improving clinical capabilities and patient care, including resonance imaging. Magnetic is also a unified monitoring system for the hospital that allows care providers to implement individual follow-up of patients, according to the level of the condition while ensuring an easy user experience.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was also keen to visit the platforms of the national authorities participating in the Arab Health Exhibition within a unified national platform under the slogan “Health of the Emirates”, which includes the participation of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, the Health Authority in Dubai and the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, among the largest local participation In the history of the global event, with a total area of more than 1,200 square meters.
During the visit, His Highness was briefed on the curative and digital health services that support the flexibility and readiness of the sustainable preventive health system in the UAE, according to a vision whose goal is to ensure the highest levels of health care, and to provide a role model in adopting modern solutions and technologies that provide the best quality of diagnostic and treatment services according to the highest standards. In addition to launching and implementing national projects that integrate joint efforts and innovative initiatives.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, during the visit to the Arab Health Exhibition, was accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai. and a number of senior officials.
– National participation.. National participation comes under a unified umbrella in the Arab Health Exhibition, as an embodiment of the wise leadership’s vision aimed at mobilizing all the elements of leadership in this field, similar to all other vital sectors, as the development of the health sector throughout the UAE is a priority that the national health authorities cooperate in achieving. In a way that supports the sector’s competitiveness, flexibility, effectiveness, and compatibility with the state’s directives, which place human health and safety at the top of priorities.
The national projects in the “Emirates Health” platform include the electronic link project between the unified national health file “My Care” and the “Malafy” platform for exchanging health information of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, and the “Nabidh” project of the Dubai Health Authority, with the aim of unifying patients’ health data in one national platform. . The “Emirates Health” platform also includes the national program for donation and transplantation of human organs and tissues, which was launched in 2016 with the aim of unifying and developing national efforts to save the lives of patients with organ failure, especially those with heart disease, pulmonary failure, cirrhosis and kidney failure.
It also includes a “Tammin” platform, which relies on the “smart tracking system”, and uses the best technologies and equipment to track and trace the journey of pharmaceutical and medical products in the supply chain and enhance transparency and reliability. It also helps in tracking medicines from the stage of import or local manufacture, up to the stage of use, thus ensuring the safety of pharmaceutical and pharmaceutical products.
– New features
A series of new features have been added to the exhibition, including the Smart Health Pavilion in partnership with the Smart Health Association, which gives visitors the opportunity to experience the most innovative and sustainable healthcare technologies to improve patient care, in addition to a special stage for holding seminars and sessions, which in turn will provide exhibitors with an ideal platform. To reveal the latest healthcare technologies.
Arab Health 2023 will also host the second edition of the Future of Health Summit at the Museum of the Future in Dubai, where the exclusive comprehensive event for executives from the healthcare industry will shed light on the future of health and healthcare possibilities in the virtual world of Metaverse.
It is noteworthy that the “Arab Health Exhibition 2023” is being organized by the “Informa Markets” company, with the support of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, the Government of Dubai, the Dubai Health Authority, the Department of Health, the Emirates Health Services Corporation, and the Dubai Healthcare City Authority.
