Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, reviewed a group of secret shoppers’ reports, one of which was for the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment, and His Highness praised the Executive Director of the Establishment and its team.

His Highness affirmed that the customers and the public are the reason for the existence of the entity, and they are the reason for hiring its staff, indicating that their satisfaction with the services is an inherent right and a noble principle in the work of any entity.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, in a tweet on his official Twitter account, yesterday: “Today I received a group of secret shopper reports, one of which was for the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment. We found its executive director at the service counters, receiving customers and expediting procedures. And it contributes to clearing transactions.. The secret shopper assured us that providing the service did not exceed five minutes.. Thank you to the work team and to the CEO, Omar Bu Shehab.

His Highness added: “A message to all: Dealers and the public are the reason for the entity’s existence..and they are the reason for hiring its staff..and their satisfaction with the services is an authentic right and a noble principle in the work of any entity, and no matter how our country develops, our eyes will continue to follow the level of basic services provided to our citizens..and we will continue to send secret shoppers For everyone, as we have been doing for the past 30 years.