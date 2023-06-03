Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, reviewed a group of secret shoppers’ reports, one of which was for the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment, and His Highness praised the Executive Director and the Foundation’s team.

His Highness said in a tweet on Twitter: “Today I received a group of secret shoppers’ reports, one of which was for the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment…”.

His Highness continued, “We found its executive director at the service counters, receiving customers, expediting procedures, and contributing to clearing transactions. The secret shopper assured us that providing the service did not exceed five minutes.”

His Highness added: “Thank you to the work team and to the Executive Director, Omar Bushehab.. A message to all: Customers and the public are the reason for the entity’s existence..and they are the reason for hiring its staff..and their satisfaction with the services is an authentic right, and a noble principle in the work of any entity..and no matter how developed our country will be, our eyes will continue to follow For the level of basic services provided to our citizens .. and we will continue to send secret shoppers to everyone, as we have been doing during the previous 30 years.

