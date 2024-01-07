Under the patronage and in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” the “Arab Geniuses” initiative, the largest Arab initiative, will honor the winners of its first edition’s awards in its six categories at a tribute ceremony in Dubai tomorrow, Monday.

The ceremony will be held at the Museum of the Future in Dubai, in the presence of an elite group of thinkers, scholars, ministers, diplomats, officials, and a number of visual, audio and digital media outlets from various parts of the Arab world.

A continuous celebration of Arab minds

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s honoring of the winners of the “Geniuses of the Arabs” initiative confirms the extent of confidence in their role as Arab figures who are distinguished in their specializations, creative in their fields of excellence, and inspiring millions of minds and youth in the Arab world and beyond, according to what was stated by His Excellency Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi. Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Chairman of the Supreme Committee of the “Arab Geniuses” Initiative.

Al-Gergawi said: “The Geniuses of the Arabs is a continuous celebration of the distinguished Arab minds that innovated, created, and participated in enriching the global scientific, cognitive, cultural, and literary community, and providing the disciplines of design, architecture, engineering, medicine, and technology with exceptional achievements, and resuming the contribution of our region and its people to the march of human civilization.”

Al Gergawi noted the commitment of the “Arab Geniuses” initiative, which has become the Arab Nobel Prize, to continue celebrating Arab achievements and providing more opportunities for distinguished Arabs to expand the impact of their creativity, innovations, research and achievements, to include more vital sectors and support building a more prosperous future for societies. Arabic and for humanity as a whole.

Six winners

The celebration will witness the honoring of: Dr. Hani Najm, winner of the award in the medicine category, Professor Fadel Adeeb, winner of the engineering and technology category, Dr. Muhammad Al-Erian, who won the “Geniuses of the Arabs” award in the economics category, and Professor Nevin Khashab, winner of the award in the natural sciences category, and the architect. Lina Al-Ghatma, winner of the award in the architecture and design category, and Professor Wasini Al-Araj, winner of the “Geniuses of the Arabs” award in the literature and arts category.

Arab Nobel

The celebration honoring the “Arab Geniuses” initiative, which has become the “Arab Nobel,” culminates the award’s continued keenness, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” to celebrate the creativity of minds. The distinguished Arab League, its achievements and its positive and influential role, honoring the distinguished in the Arab world and highlighting their achievements locally, Arably and globally and their roles in supporting the resumption of the Arab region’s contribution to human civilization.

A beacon of knowledge and scholars

Honoring the winners of the “Arab Geniuses” awards at the “Museum of the Future” in Dubai has a special symbolism since it brings together under its roof the optimistic and ambitious who aspire to build a more sustainable future for humanity, and since it is a beacon for science and scientists, as confirmed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, as well as as a source of inspiration for aspirants. To imagine, design and implement their tomorrow in various fields.