Under the patronage and presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, the “Arab Geniuses” initiative, the largest Arab initiative, honors the winners of its first edition’s awards in its six categories, in a tribute ceremony in Dubai, today.

The ceremony will be held at the “Museum of the Future” in Dubai, in the presence of an elite group of thinkers, scholars, ministers, diplomats, officials, and a number of visual, audio and digital media outlets from various parts of the Arab world.

A continuous celebration of Arab minds

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s honoring of the winners of the “Geniuses of the Arabs” initiative confirms the extent of confidence in their role as distinguished Arab figures in their specializations, creative in their fields of excellence, inspiring millions of minds and youth in the Arab world and beyond, according to what the Minister of Cabinet Affairs stated, Chairman of the Supreme Committee of the “Geniuses of the Arabs” initiative, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Gergawi.

Al-Gergawi said: “(The Geniuses of the Arabs) is a continuous celebration of the distinguished Arab minds, who innovated, created, and participated in enriching the global scientific, cognitive, cultural, and literary community, and providing the disciplines of design, architecture, engineering, medicine, and technology with exceptional achievements, and resuming the contribution of our region and its people to the march of human civilization.” Al-Gergawi noted the commitment of the “Arab Geniuses” initiative, which has become the “Arab Nobel” awards, to continue celebrating Arab achievements and providing more opportunities for distinguished Arabs to expand the impact of their creativity, innovations, research and achievements, to include more vital sectors and support building a more prosperous future. For Arab societies and humanity as a whole.

6 winners

The celebration will witness the honoring of Dr. Hani Negm, winner of the award in the medicine category, Professor Fadel Adeeb, winner of the engineering and technology category, Dr. Muhammad Al-Erian, who won the “Geniuses of the Arabs” award in the economics category, Professor Nevin Khashab, winner of the award in the natural sciences category, and the architect Lina. Al-Ghatma won the award in the architecture and design category, and Professor Wasini Al-Araj won the “Geniuses of the Arabs” award in the literature and arts category.

“Arab Nobel”

The celebration honoring the “Geniuses of the Arabs” initiative, which has become the “Nobel of the Arabs,” culminates the continuing keenness of the award, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to celebrate the creativity of Arab minds. Distinguished, for its achievements and positive, influential role, honoring the distinguished in the Arab world, and highlighting their achievements locally, Arably, and globally, and their roles in supporting the resumption of the Arab region’s contribution to human civilization.

A beacon of knowledge and scholars

Honoring the winners of the “Geniuses of the Arabs” awards at the “Museum of the Future” in Dubai has a special symbolism, as it brings together optimists and ambitious people under its roof, who aspire to build a more sustainable future for humanity, and since it is a beacon for science and scientists, as confirmed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and also as a An inspiration for aspirants to imagine, design and implement their tomorrow in various fields.

