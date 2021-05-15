His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, confirmed that the UAE achieved 44% growth in incoming foreign investments in 2020 compared to 2019, to reach 73 billion dirhams.

His Highness said in a tweet on his Twitter account: Despite the United Nations estimates of a decrease in foreign investment flows worldwide by 42% in 2020 due to the pandemic, the UAE is achieving a 44% growth in foreign investment coming to our country in 2020 compared to 2019, to reach 73 billion dirhams. Crisis management creates revenue .. Management crises destroy gains.





