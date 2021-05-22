Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, said that crisis management creates opportunities.

His Highness wrote on Twitter, “The world economy has shrunk by 4%, international trade has decreased by 20%, and the world has lost millions of jobs in 2020.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum added that, “In the same year, the UAE economy created 100,000 jobs in the retail and e-commerce sector and 148,000 jobs in the financial, technology and telecommunications sector … We repeat: Crisis management creates opportunities … and management crises destroy gains.”