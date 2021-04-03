His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, affirmed that “creativity is part of our economy … and part of our quality of life … and a major engine for the future of our country.”

His Highness said in tweets on Twitter: “We have creative complexes in design, content, culture, arts and others..and we will launch others..and we have a goal to raise the contribution of this sector from 2.6 to 5% of our gross domestic product … the UAE is a global economic capital … and creativity is part. Of our economy … and part of our quality of life … and a major driver for the future of our country. “





