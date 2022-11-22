His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, confirmed that the UAE’s hosting of COP28 will be the most prominent event for the country in 2023..and we have confidence that the UAE will organize the most successful global environmental conference. This came during the presence of His Highness, yesterday, a main session within the annual meetings of the UAE government, which reviewed the importance of the UAE hosting the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28).

During the session, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change Affairs, reviewed the importance of the UAE hosting the Conference of the Parties, and began his speech with an introduction in which he made it clear that thanks to the vision of the forward-looking leadership, and the legacy of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless him and grant him peace, in the field of environmental work and nature protection, and thanks to the will and determination possessed by the UAE, and its well-established diplomatic relations with various countries of the world, and its logical and realistic view of major international issues, such as climate change, and through its practical experience in the field of energy and sustainability, The country was chosen by global consensus in 2021 to host the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change «COP 28» next year.

He said, “The legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, laid the foundations on which we have relied on during the past decades in the field of climate action. The UAE has a proven record of reducing emissions, accelerating the growth of renewable energy, and transitioning in the energy sector.” .

He gave some examples of the state’s efforts in this field, including stopping gas flaring in the oil and gas sector since the seventies of the last century, in implementation of the directives of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul.

He explained that thanks to the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company “Masdar” was launched in 2006 as the first initiative for renewable energy and sustainability in the region, which implemented many renewable energy projects, locally, regionally and globally. The company has launched several pilot projects in the field of sustainability, including a solar water desalination project and a project to study the feasibility of slow-speed wind turbines.

The country also witnessed the launch of the first phase of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Energy Complex in 2013. Another of the UAE’s efforts in the field of climate action and clean energy is that it was the first Gulf country to ratify the Paris Agreement and announce a strategic plan to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

The country also hosts the headquarters of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), and the country has invested more than $50 billion in renewable energy projects in 70 countries, including 40 developing countries, and recently concluded a partnership with the United States of America to invest $100 billion to accelerate the spread of clean energy use through Projects to generate 100 gigawatts of electricity around the world.

Al-Jaber gave an explanation about the phenomenon of climate change, explaining that it is a rise in the Earth’s surface temperature due to emissions of greenhouse gases that cause heat retention in the atmosphere and a rise in the Earth’s temperature, which leads to melting of ice, sea level rise, and the occurrence of severe weather phenomena, such as Floods, droughts, etc.

And he indicated that there are several theories about future expectations for high temperatures, and that since these rates began to be recorded, they have risen to the current level of 1.1 degrees Celsius, explaining that future projections indicate that if the world adheres to pledges to reduce emissions, the rate of increase could be 1.8 degrees Celsius. However, if these pledges and commitments are not implemented, the rate will reach more than 2.8 degrees Celsius.

Al-Jaber pointed out that the effects of climate change vary from one region to another in the world, and for the Gulf region, and in the event that global pledges are not implemented, it is expected that the rate of temperature rise will be 2-3 degrees Celsius, and that the humidity will rise by 10%, and he explained that what the world is trying To reach it is to put an end to the average temperature rise at 1.5 degrees Celsius to reduce the repercussions of climate change.

The attendees were briefed on a historical summary of the conferences of the parties, where he indicated that the United Nations established the UNFCCC Framework Convention on Climate Change in 1992, and the conferences of the parties to this agreement were launched in 1995 in Berlin, and they are held annually to find solutions to the climate crisis. He explained that the number of parties participating in the agreement is 197 countries in addition to the European Union, indicating that the conferences of the parties are not just an event or an ordinary meeting, but rather a global political, economic and scientific platform, during which commitments to reduce the repercussions of climate change are negotiated and agreed upon and progress is evaluated on climate action. .

He said that the world has so far witnessed the organization of 27 Conferences of the Parties, the most important of which was the “COP 21” conference, during which the “Paris Agreement” was reached under the administration of Christina Figueres, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, and this agreement focused on a number of main points. In climate action, namely “mitigation”, which is meant to keep the rate of temperature rise at 1.5 degrees Celsius, achieving climate neutrality, “adaptation”, which means strengthening the resilience of countries in facing climate change, and “financing” to help developing countries achieve goals Climate action and “addressing losses and damages” to reduce the negative effects of climate change.

A video clip was shown of a lecture given by Christiana Figueres in the council of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, in which she stated that the Paris Agreement embodies the principles and values ​​of sustainability and environmental preservation, the foundations of which were laid by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul.

Al-Jaber explained that the conferences of the parties are interconnected, and that each of them continues to work based on the results of previous conferences, and stressed in this context that the UAE is committed to advancing climate action based on the outcomes of previous conferences, the latest of which was COP27 in the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt, which made progress in the fields of Important, most notably: agreeing to establish a fund for losses and damages, launching a just transition work program in the energy sector, and many others.

He pointed out that the “28 COP” conference, which will be hosted by the UAE in 2023 at Expo City Dubai, will be an important global event, especially as its convening coincides with the UAE’s celebration of its 51st National Day, indicating that the event is expected to witness high-level participation, including more than 140 heads of state and government, 80,000 participants, and about 5,000 media professionals.

He said that the UAE began preparing for this hosting, and a higher national committee was formed, headed by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, to supervise the preparations for the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change at its 28th session COP28, which will be held from Its tasks are to take decisions and strategic directions for organizing the conference.

He explained that the COP28 conference is of particular importance because it will witness the completion of the first global outcome to assess progress in implementing the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement.

He reviewed examples of the tasks and responsibilities of the host country that will assume the presidency of the conference, which includes leading international negotiations related to the climate action of the states parties, stressing that the UAE is qualified for the success of the conference through its good relations, its focus on building bridges of dialogue, communication and cooperation, its experience in conciliation of opinions, and its ability to Hosting the world under one roof, and focusing on finding practical solutions that contribute to ensuring energy security simultaneously with reducing emissions, noting that the responsibility of leading the climate negotiations throughout the year of the presidency includes commitment to neutrality between the parties, communicating with them to stimulate climate action, formulate the outcomes of the conference, and supervise the negotiation process. To reach official decisions to be announced during the conference.

Al-Jaber pointed out that the UAE’s hosting of the Climate Conference “COP 28” represents a great opportunity to achieve political and economic benefits for the country, the region and the world, including support for finding realistic, practical and logical solutions to accelerate the transition in the global energy sector, highlighting the UAE’s role in building bridges of dialogue and cooperation, and advancing global efforts. To ensure the provision of climate financing to developing countries, especially countries in the Global South.

comprehensive national responsibility

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change Affairs, affirmed that the success of the “28COP” conference is a comprehensive national responsibility, extending an open invitation to the contribution of the government and private sectors and all segments of society in the UAE to participate in the success of this hosting. The parties and companies involved in launching and implementing initiatives related to sustainability and achieving climate neutrality, promoting hosting the conference and highlighting the expected benefits, highlighting the role of the state and its positive impact on climate action, and planning to participate in the Green Zone during the conference to review the efforts and initiatives of government agencies in climate action.

He called on all parties to cooperate and coordinate in this national project to present an exceptional and successful conference that enhances Emirati diplomacy, protects the interests of the state and achieves its goals, stressing that with the support of leadership and concerted efforts, the UAE will be the best country to host this important global event.